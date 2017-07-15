- Above, Nikki Bella answered some fan questions about if she was surprised by the Women's MITB Ladder Match results, which past wrestlers she would want to hang with, and if she would marry John Cena on SmackDown. To the last question, Nikki responded:
- WWE took a look at the 7 tallest Superstars in WWE history. Rounding out the top 4 were: The Great Khali (7'1"), Giant Silva (7'2"), Andre the Giant (7'4"), and Giant Gonzalez (8'0").
- At the Mae Young Classic, Triple H took a moment to honor WWE Trainer/Producer, Sara Amato, for her dedication to WWE's Women Division and working to make the next generation that much better. Triple H posted photos and Stephanie McMahon showed a video of the moment on their respective Instagram accounts:
