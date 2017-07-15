- Above, Nikki Bella answered some fan questions about if she was surprised by the Women's MITB Ladder Match results, which past wrestlers she would want to hang with, and if she would marry John Cena on SmackDown. To the last question, Nikki responded:

"As of now, no, but you know in WWE, you never know what's going to happen. And if I was to get married in front of the WWE Universe, I think I would aim for WrestleMania. New Orleans would kind of be a cool wedding. I guess we'll see!"

- WWE took a look at the 7 tallest Superstars in WWE history. Rounding out the top 4 were: The Great Khali (7'1"), Giant Silva (7'2"), Andre the Giant (7'4"), and Giant Gonzalez (8'0").

- At the Mae Young Classic, Triple H took a moment to honor WWE Trainer/Producer, Sara Amato, for her dedication to WWE's Women Division and working to make the next generation that much better. Triple H posted photos and Stephanie McMahon showed a video of the moment on their respective Instagram accounts:

For all the work you do and all the time spent preparing the future of our industry... we say #ThankYou to #SaraDelRay. #MaeYoungClassic A post shared by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

#ThankYouSara for all of your sacrifices on the independent circuit all around the world, helping pave the way for women's wrestling, and ensuring its future as the first women's coach and assistant Head Coach in @wwe. #WeAreNXT #WomensWrestling #maeyoungclassic #WeAreReady A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

