- Above, Xavier Woods continued to play Outlast 2. In this episode, his character gets stabbed, a lot. Over on Woods' Twitter, he's shown a number of photos during the last two days while he participated in some video game tournaments at EVO in Las Vegas.

Thanks to everyone @evo for the past two days. I had a blast and I didn't completely get destroyed ?? Now back to rasslin' pic.twitter.com/17lmYhB1qM — Austin Creed @ work (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 15, 2017

- WWE Shop's latest sale is select Tank Tops and Muscle T-Shirts starting as low as $10. No code is needed for the discount, simply click here for the savings. The sale ends on July 16 at 11:59pm PT.

- WWE posted an article pointing out that Jeff Hardy wore face paint at last night's live event in Roanoke, Virginia. While Jeff hasn't done this since his return to WWE, the article also mentioned it was something he routinely did back in 2008/2009.

The #HardyBoyz enjoy an #EXHILARATING return to #WWERoanoke. @matthardybrand @jeffhardybrand A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.