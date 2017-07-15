Over the last few months, WhatCulture Wrestling has been holding qualifying tournaments for their upcoming Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament, which will take place on August 23, 24, and 26. A total of eight 8-man qualifying tournaments were held with each leg featuring wrestlers from their respective countries: England, Scotland, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Japan, USA, and a Rest of the World leg that had stars from other countries. Two wrestlers from each of those tournaments would then go on to the 16-man Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament. With nearly all of the qualifiers done, WCPW held a drawing (video above) earlier today to decide the final bracket.

Kushida vs. Kenny Williams#1 USA Winner vs. Zack Sabre Jr.Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lucky KidJoe Coffey vs. Michael Elgin#1 Rest of the World Winner vs. #2 USA WinnerBad Bones vs. Penta El Zero M (Pentagon Jr.)Will Ospreay vs. Rey MysterioMike Bailey vs. #2 Rest of the World Winner

There are still four mystery wrestlers as the USA and Rest of the World legs have yet to be determined. WCPW released this bracket now because they wanted fans who were buying tickets for the first show to get a clearer picture of the card.

Here's what the full bracket looks like:

Here is the complete bracket for #ProWrestlingWorldCup finals. Next month across the UK. August 23-26. Tickets via https://t.co/oOjUKW65UA pic.twitter.com/i7ao48nVVn — WCPW (@wcpw) July 15, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.