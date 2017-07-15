- Above is the latest Hard Nocks South featuring John Cena doing a number of chest training exercises. Cena will be taking on Rusev at Battleground in a Flag Match at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 23 (updated card here).

- Previously known as Kennadi Brink on the indies, WWE's first full-time woman referee is now going by Jessika Carr. Recently working at the Mae Young Classic, Carr spoke on her next chapter working for the WWE.

"Another page is turned, another chapter is beginning, another reality begins to unfold. My name is Jessika Carr, and I'm beyond blessed, excited and ready to do his company and the women's revolution proud in being one of the best officials we've ever seen; male or female. #wwe #nxt #wwemaeyoungclassic #maeyoungclassic #wweladyzebra"

