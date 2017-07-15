- Above is a clip from Saturday Night's Main Event in 2006 when DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) took on all five members of the Spirit Squad (Kenny, Johnny, Mitch, Nicky, and Mikey) in an elimination tag match.

- The Undefeated spoke with GLOW Actress , Sydelle Noel, who plays Cherry Bang in the series. Noel talked about some of her favorite things, including who her favorite wrestler is:

"I grew up watching Hulk Hogan. As I got older, I think me and everybody else loved The Rock. The Rock was my all-time favorite. He took wrestling and made it his own. And now he's one of the No. 1 actors in the world."

- While at the Mae Young Classic, Candice LaRae was able to get a quick hug with Bayley. In the cpation, LaRae went on to thank Bayley for being one of her supporters:

"This one has been a supporter, an encouraging friend, and an inspiration to me since the day we met. I can't thank her enough for being such a believer in me!!!"

