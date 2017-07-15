- ESPNW has an interview with Triple H, as well as Mae Young Classic women competitors Tessa Blanchard and Toni Storm, regarding the Netflix series, GLOW. Triple H was asked if he has watched the new series on Netflix.

"I mean, I saw it then. Now I have not had a chance to actually see the [Netflix] show, but I've heard nothing but rave reviews," Triple H said. "Popularity in our industry ebbs and flows, but it seems people have come to accept what we are -- not only what they see, but the behind-the-scenes of how it comes together.

"It's a fascinating world and a fascinating combo of entertainment and sport, and teamwork that comes across not as teamwork. All of it. It's what everybody who is in it falls in love with. And when you show it to the outside world in a way that a show like GLOW does, it's really intriguing. That fascination makes you appreciate what you see and the performance art of it; it can connect you as a fan even greater because now you can appreciate what went into making it as opposed to saying, 'Was that real?' When you realize what it is and what went into it, it's hard not to say, 'That was amazing.'"

- As noted, Kairi Sane used her elbow drop finisher during the Mae Young Classic tapings. She was originally told that she couldn't do it because it was Bayley's move, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the newsletter that came out before the tournament that WWE changed their mind and gave her permission to use it.

- Despite being in New Zealand as of this writing, Sasha Banks is scheduled to be on RAW this Monday. Banks posted the photo below from New Zealand:

Sasha Krew on deck @WWENZ got to play net ball with @SilverFernsNZ and Epsom girls grammar school! #LegitBossNZ

