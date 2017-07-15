Sasha Banks did a Q&A on Twitter earlier today during her overseas tour in Australia and New Zealand.
Headed over to my signing I have time for a quick Q&A using the #LegitBossNZ— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Below are some highlights with the questions (sic):
Is Alexa Bliss the best wrestler in the world?
BLOCKED https://t.co/a7MpQpWv8x— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
thoughts on SD Live Women's Champ Naomi?
Queen of Glow! https://t.co/Z0TiVPKiBN— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
how do you feel not being with your mom Bayley at the mae young classic?
Honestly broke my heart not being there. https://t.co/fJv0xQxAcr— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Can you please dethrone Asuka and take the NXT title back?
Yes I can https://t.co/pB1t5n5sQD— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Thoughts on Sasha banks:
G.O.A.T https://t.co/SevfVT7ylP— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
What's your thoughts on 4HW [Four Horsewomen] Vs the 4HW at the mae young classic?
