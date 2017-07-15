Sasha Banks did a Q&A on Twitter earlier today during her overseas tour in Australia and New Zealand.


Below are some highlights with the questions (sic):

Is Alexa Bliss the best wrestler in the world?


thoughts on SD Live Women's Champ Naomi?


how do you feel not being with your mom Bayley at the mae young classic?


Can you please dethrone Asuka and take the NXT title back?


Thoughts on Sasha banks:


What's your thoughts on 4HW [Four Horsewomen] Vs the 4HW at the mae young classic?


