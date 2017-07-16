- Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Pete Gerber for passing along the video above of Kevin Owens owning a fan at a live event last week. When a fan asked Owens where his belt was, Owens replied, "It's not a belt, it's a title, dumbass!"

Randy Orton wrapped filming for the movie Changeland on Saturday in Thailand. Orton is not scheduled for Monday's SmackDown live event in Columbus, but will be returning at Tuesday's SmackDown Live! taping. He has been out of action since the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live! to film the movie.

- Charlotte Flair will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 5308 Oporto Mardrid Blvd in Irondale, Alabama this Tuesday at 11am, ahead of that evening's SmackDown Live in Birmingham.

