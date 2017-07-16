- Above, Rich Swann took on Brian Kendrick in NBA 2K17 with the loser having to put the winner's sock in his mouth. The video also featured appearances by AJ Styles, Rusev, and Kofi Kingston. Kendrick eventually won the game and Swann took his punishment.

- Earlier this month, Forbes ran an article on WWE having a data leak of over 3 million users, causing WWE to address the situation on their website. Wired posted an article yesterday focusing on how human error played into the data leaks for both WWE and Amazon, along with how this can be fixed in the future. An excerpt from the article:

"An improperly set up database can inadvertently expose whatever information it contains online. It's the kind of minor error anyone might make in the course of their jobs–except with the ability to impact millions of consumers and users whose data gets exposed. Even worse, misconfigurations can put information at risk in all sorts of services, not just traditional databases."

Backstage News On Why WWE Talking Smack Was Cancelled
- The social media sparring between Becky Lynch and UFC Fighter, Cris Cyborg, continued yesterday, now with the addition of James Ellsworth. Cyborg posted a photoshopped image of her spanking Lynch, Ellsworth added in that Becky doesn't wasn't either of them, while Lynch reminded Cyborg that she doesn't just fight "Once in a blue moon."





