- Above is the latest WWE Fury video featuring "16 times Superstars threw ladders and chairs at each other." It includes: Kane launching a chair at a charging Ryback, Sheamus dropping a ladder on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, and Jeff Hardy throwing a chair at CM Punk's back, among others.
"More than $1.1 million was raised through the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at The V Foundation. Additionally, ESPN will grant an additional $1 million to the charities of the nominees and winners. In total, more than $2 million will be distributed to the community as a result of the initiative."
- A fan showed his friend's Big E/Unicorn inspired tattoo to the WWE Superstar on Twitter. Big E simply responded: "Why would you let this happen?"
@WWEBigE what do you think about my friends tattoo? pic.twitter.com/2ZYei6X3Zl— Kemosabe (@ShaneRagoonan) July 15, 2017
Why would you let this happen? https://t.co/HLpkOfJHUh— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) July 15, 2017
