- Above is the latest WWE Fury video featuring "16 times Superstars threw ladders and chairs at each other." It includes: Kane launching a chair at a charging Ryback, Sheamus dropping a ladder on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, and Jeff Hardy throwing a chair at CM Punk's back, among others.

The Miami Herald wrote up an article on those who were awarded this year's Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award. Stephanie McMahon was among the honorees for cultivating partnerships with Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Be a STAR, and Connor's Cure. From the article:

"More than $1.1 million was raised through the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at The V Foundation. Additionally, ESPN will grant an additional $1 million to the charities of the nominees and winners. In total, more than $2 million will be distributed to the community as a result of the initiative."

- A fan showed his friend's Big E/Unicorn inspired tattoo to the WWE Superstar on Twitter. Big E simply responded: "Why would you let this happen?"

