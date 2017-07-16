- To celebrate "National Ice Cream Day," WWE took a look back at their WWE ice cream bars. The video features Junkyard Dog, Tito Santana, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.

Dean Ambrose will be kicking off this week's Raw from Nashville, Tennessee. The preview goes on to say:

"Despite having mutual nemeses in The A-Lister and his "co-stars," a distrustful Ambrose made it clear to The Kingslayer last Monday night that they're far from friends and that he hasn't forgotten or forgiven Rollins for what he did to dismantle The Shield back in 2014. What will Ambrose get off his chest when Raw goes live at 8/7 C on USA Network, and how will Rollins — and The Miz — respond?"

- As noted, two days ago Jeff Hardy brought back the face paint look during a WWE live event in Roanoke, Virginia. It was the first time it had been done since The Hardys return to the WWE. He continued it last night at a live event in Huntington, West Virginia. Below is a photo from his Instagram:

ThankYouHuntington,WV! . . !7-15-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

