Source: Stuff

Sasha Banks spoke with Stuff during her overseas tours of Australia and New Zealand. Here are some of the highlights:

"From Ronda Rousey, to the US soccer team, to Serena Williams, women are just killing it in sports around the world. Five years ago we weren't given this opportunity that we're having now to be equal to the men."

The WWE Women's Division changing over time:

"Just two years ago we were considered Divas, that was our brand name, and we had a championship that was in the shape of a butterfly. I was like 'This is not us, we're not Divas, we're Superstars.' And so two years ago we changed that. We have all different shapes, sizes, all different looks, and it's so beautiful to see, because legit five years ago it was all models."

Not connecting gender to professions:

"I'm a WWE superstar, I'm not Sasha Banks the wrestler who married the seamstress. I feel that people can do any job they want, you don't have to 'gender-fy' it."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.