- Dusty Rhodes will be inducted into the 2017 National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and as a tribute, he was the subject for this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Aleister Black.

My throne! #WWELive #Hidalgo #bowdownpeasants A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Found these cool new hats [email protected] #wecool ?? A post shared by Amanda Saccomanno (@mandysacs) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

?? her so much @thenikkibella One of the most giving loving souls I ever met. Thank you for everything you teach me every day !!!! ???????????? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

My hearts ???? A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

- Yesterday, as the minutes clicked down on Heath Slater's birthday, he and Rhyno rocked out in the car to "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits. In the video below, Heath handled the drums, while Rhyno played the guitar.

Enjoying the last minutes of my birthday with @Rhyno313 pic.twitter.com/R9dED4fCeI — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) July 16, 2017

