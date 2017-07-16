- Dusty Rhodes will be inducted into the 2017 National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and as a tribute, he was the subject for this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Aleister Black.
- Yesterday, as the minutes clicked down on Heath Slater's birthday, he and Rhyno rocked out in the car to "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits. In the video below, Heath handled the drums, while Rhyno played the guitar.
Enjoying the last minutes of my birthday with @Rhyno313 pic.twitter.com/R9dED4fCeI— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) July 16, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.