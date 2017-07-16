- Dusty Rhodes will be inducted into the 2017 National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and as a tribute, he was the subject for this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Aleister Black.

- WWE posted this week's 25 Best Instagram Photos. The group included: Charlotte, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Nikki Bella and Lana, and Daniel Bryan with Birdie.

My throne! #WWELive #Hidalgo #bowdownpeasants

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on




My hearts ????

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on


Backstage News On Why WWE Talking Smack Was Cancelled
- Yesterday, as the minutes clicked down on Heath Slater's birthday, he and Rhyno rocked out in the car to "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits. In the video below, Heath handled the drums, while Rhyno played the guitar.


