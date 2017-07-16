- Above is the opening video for the G1 Climax 27 tournament and shows off Block A and Block B's participants.

- The G1 Climax 27 tournament kicks off tonight at 11pm PT (or for those on the east coast, tomorrow at 2am ET). It will have English commentary (Kevin Kelly and Don Callis) and will be shown for free on NJPW World ( to sign up and watch the rest of the tournament is about $9 a month). Here is tonight's full card:

Block A Tournament Matches

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirooki Goto vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Togi Makabe vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Yuji Nagata vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Non-Tournament Matches

* Gedo & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jado & Toru Yano

* BUSHI & SANADA vs. Hiromu Takahashi & EVIL

* El Desperado, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki vs. Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Kenny Omega

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Michael Elgin

- In an effort to shorten their shows, NJPW announced there will be no intermissions from the second G1 Climax show on July 20 through the final group match show on August 12.

- The Young Bucks seem confident they already have "Tag Team of the Year" wrapped up, showing a photo with a sign that says "Pray For Revival." The two teams have had a friendly social media rivalry throughout the year in regards to who is the better tag team.

We're half way through the year and it looks like we have another Tag Team Of The Year award locked up.... pic.twitter.com/82daiCTtLj — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 15, 2017

