- 22 years ago today, Phantasio made his debut with WWE in 1995 against Tony Devito. Performing magic tricks before and during the match, he was able to defeat Devito by removing his boxers and rolling him up for the win. This would be the first and only time Phantasio would make it on WWE TV.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which match are you most looking forward to at WWE Battleground?" As of this writing, the results are: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (46 percent), AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (23 percent), Women's 5-Way Elimination Match (11 percent), John Cena vs. Rusev (10 percent), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin (7 percent), and Usos vs. New Day (2 percent).

Alexa Bliss On Getting Angry With 'What' Chants, Poor Response To 'This Is Your Life' Segment, D-Von
- On their Instagram, WWE posted a photo of Alexa Bliss with the caption: "#LittleMissBliss always has something up her sleeve...". Among the comments was Sasha Banks, who responded (sic):

"Yeah Paige's jacket pfpfpfp"

