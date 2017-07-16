- 22 years ago today, Phantasio made his debut with WWE in 1995 against Tony Devito. Performing magic tricks before and during the match, he was able to defeat Devito by removing his boxers and rolling him up for the win. This would be the first and only time Phantasio would make it on WWE TV.

- On their Instagram, WWE posted a photo of Alexa Bliss with the caption: "#LittleMissBliss always has something up her sleeve...". Among the comments was Sasha Banks, who responded (sic):

"Yeah Paige's jacket pfpfpfp"

#LittleMissBliss always has something up her sleeve... #RAW @alexa_bliss_wwe_ A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.