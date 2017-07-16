Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Ryan Rush for sending in these results for last night's NXT live event in Portland, OR:

* The show started with No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves. Reeves had a suit jacket and sunglasses on with headphones in, not sure what the gimmick was but he had heat instantly. Jose ran throughout the crowd during his entrance. Jose got the easy win after some back and forth.

* Lars Sullivan squashed Demitrius Bronson. Sullivan with the easy victory and afterwards totally destroyed Bronson hitting his finisher 4 times.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas in a really good, stuff match between the two. McIntyre with the win after the big running boot.

* Next up was a segment with Asuka being interviewed about who's next. Interruption from the Iconic Duo (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce). Iconic Duo with some trash talk before Asuka destroyed them. While taunting them, Nikki Cross comes in from behind and attacks Asuka before getting laid out with 3 Germans and a stiff kick.

* Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream was up next. Dream got a lot of cheers here, as did Black. Solid match, Dream looks like he has what it takes to make it big. Aleister looked great, this was he only match that got a "This is Awesome" chant. Black when for Black Mass a couple of times but Dream either pushed him or moved. Finally, Black hit the move out of nowhere on Dream while he went for a springboard move from the second rope.

* Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery. HM got a lot of cheers, especially with Tucker Knight being from Oregon. Decent match and could be a good program culminating at Takeover.

* Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot in a really good bout with the Eclipse.

* The main event saw Bobby Roode defend his title against Roderick Strong. Really good and stiff match here, looked like Roode lost a couple of teeth. Roddy accidentally hit the ref with a big running knee, which allowed Roode to hit the Glorious DDT. Roode covered with the ref down, new ref out to make a 2 count, Roode booted the new ref and Roddy with some offense before getting hit with a second Glorious DDT for the win. Roode celebrating and heading to the back before Heavy Machinery comes back out and sends him back in the ring for Roddy to nail the running knee and his suplex into backbreaker finisher before celebrating with Heavy Machinery.

Biggest Pop was for either Roode, or Velveteen Dream. Hard to compare all the cheers for Dream vs. EVERYONE singing "Glorious" as Roode made his way out.

Most Heat was the "host" for mixing up the city and saying we were Seattle. Authors of Pain got a lot of heat too.

Match of the night had to be Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream. hard to pick between that, the main event and Cien vs. Drew

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.