- The first two nights of the 32-women Mae Young Classic tournament concluded on Friday. It was noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were some people in WWE - the ones "who believe that WWE women all have to be hot" - that were not happy about the tournament. They reportedly felt that a lot of the women in it weren't good looking enough for WWE standards.

- Just a reminder that Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley will be at San Diego Comic-Con this week at the Mattel/WWE booth. Renee Young will also be there moderating a Q&A session with the ladies this Thursday at 1pm.

- News Hub has a story here about Sasha Banks trying Netball while in New Zealand this weekend.

- The New Zealand Herald has a short interview with Sasha about her trip to New Zealand. Sasha said that the crowd that greeted her at the airport in Aucklund last year was one of the loudest she's heard.

