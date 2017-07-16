- Above is the G1 Climax 27 hype video for Kenny Omega. NJPW has produced one of these for each wrestler in the upcoming tournament. Below is a video for Kota Ibushi.

- On day one, in a non-tournament match, fans will see Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemates go against one another. Sanada and Bushi will take on Evil and Hiromu Takahashi, which will be the first time Sanada and Evil have ever faced off against each other. They will eventually wrestle one-on-one in the tournament, since both are in the same Block.

- Speaking of Ibushi, he missed last year's G1 Climax tournament to work for other promotions, including the WWE, who were putting on their Cruiserweight Classic tournament around the same time. This year he's back, and despite being in the opposite block, Omega is not happy with how Ibushi left him behind in NJPW. During an interview (credit to @UnderhookDDT for the video below) Omega spoke about Ibushi and the upcoming tournament:

"After you left me all alone. To fend for myself. I never stopped training. I never stopped sacrificing. I never stopped feeling the pain, I never ran away like you did. So if you can make it to the finals, that's where I'll be waiting. And then finally I'll make you feel the pain, Ibushi. And I'll show you through my actions, everything that I felt while you were away - after you threw me away - to accomplish your own dream. Your own pipe dream of becoming a world famous CWC participant."

