- Above, Corey Graves talked about how he worked security for the alternative metal band, Deftones, before working for WWE. He told Fandango how one night he almost got to party with the band, but his friend had to work that night, so he missed the opportunity.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Mae Young Classic Tapings - Final Night
- In the video package for the Mae Young Classic (video below, at :30 mark) fans took notice that some notable women were left out, in particular, Beth Phoenix. Beth responded on Twitter to one of the fans saying it wasn't about one person, it's about progress in the division.



