- Above, Corey Graves talked about how he worked security for the alternative metal band, Deftones, before working for WWE. He told Fandango how one night he almost got to party with the band, but his friend had to work that night, so he missed the opportunity.

- In the video package for the Mae Young Classic (video below, at :30 mark) fans took notice that some notable women were left out, in particular, Beth Phoenix. Beth responded on Twitter to one of the fans saying it wasn't about one person, it's about progress in the division.

WWE showed May Young, Trish and Lita as past Champs. But totally forgot about @RealMelina @REALLiSAMARiE @MickieJames @TheBethPhoenix — Chi Takz (@ChiTakz) July 16, 2017

It's not about any one person...it's about how far we have come! Thank you @WWE for creating this opportunity for women! #MaeYoungClassic https://t.co/ifEnzHIENH — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 16, 2017

