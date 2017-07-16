- Above is a clip from ECW Heat Wave 2000 featuring Tajiri, Mikey Whipwreck, Little Guido, and Psicosis in a Four-Way Dance. Earlier this week, over 140 episodes of WWE's ECW brand (from 2006-2009) were added to the WWE Network.

During a Q&A with his fans on Facebook, Kurt Angle was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk's future in MMA and a possible return to pro wrestling. Angle responded:

"I hope he comes back. I think his MMA career is over. He needs to go back to what he does best!"

- Today, Eva Marie participated in Reggie Bush's Charity Weekend, which featured a FIFA 2017 video game tournament. Proceeds for the weekend went to two charities: St Jude's Children's Hospital and The Birthday Party Project. Below, Eva took photos with Reggie, and Boxer, "Sugar" Shane Mosley, while at the event. Eva's last WWE appearance was in August of last year and has since been pulled off the cast of E!'s Total Divas.

It's goin down today!! A little FIFA Tournament ?? ?? @reggiebush #reggiebushcharityweekend A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Jul 16, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Goin toe to toe with "Sugar" @shanemosley ???? ?? #ReggieBushCharityWeekend A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.