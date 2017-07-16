Former WWF / WWE referee Earl Hebner recently appeared on "Sitting Ringside" with David Penzer. During the episode, Earl discussed his time working for the McMahons, the Montreal "Screw job" and how he felt walking through the "gorilla position" that night and more. Also on the podcast, Tyrus discusses politics while Jeff Jarrett stopped by to discuss leaving TNA and almost buying a controlling majority in 2013. Finally, Penzer talked with former WCW star Konnan, and they reminisce about the infamous "locker room talk" that Eric Bischoff held with the talent in WCW.

"I found out walking to the gorilla position, I was pulled to the side and was told Vince wants you to do this, and this and this. I thought, Oh my God!'"

His thoughts on what it was like working in WWF/WWE:

"There was so much stress down there (WWE), it was miserable it was like you were in prison."

The "Evil Twin Finish" on The Main Event between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant:

"I did count 1,2,3, with Hogan's shoulders about four feet off the mat, and then my brother came down and there was two of us! We had our little battle royal there and then Hogan figured out that I was the evil one, so he picks me up and tosses me out of the ring over Andre and Virgil. It hurt bad. I injured my rotator cuff, I couldn't move my arm. That was my first day there. After that night, I had to spend six to eight weeks in rehab."

