Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Will Fort for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Lexington, KY:

* Goldust defeated R-Truth

* Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

* Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson

* Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz

* John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

