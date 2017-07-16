- John Cena worked his first RAW domestic live events this weekend since last year's draft. He defeated Bray Wyatt at Saturday's live event in Huntington, WV and today's show in Lexington, KY. Cena has wrestled at some overseas live events since the draft.

- A quick reminder that Cena will be on The View this Monday with his mother, Carol. Cena will be promoting Hefty's NEW #UltraStrongMom campaign and will appear during the 11a.m. hour.

John Cena On If He Would Have Beaten Undertaker At WrestleMania, Turning Heel, Randy Orton's Looks
- Sasha Banks posted the message below on her Tumblr this weekend that raised some eyebrows. She wrote, "Two more years left! New beginnings coming"

https://sashabankswwe.tumblr.com/post/163066038056/two-more-years-left-new-beginnings-coming

