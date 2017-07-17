- As noted, Finn Balor recently appeared on Sports Illustrated Now in New York. During his appearance, he named his five favorite wrestling entrances of all time; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels (when he ziplined to the ring at WrestleMania 12), The Undertaker, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Ultimate Warrior.

- Former WWF Champion Sid Vicious will be appearing at Great North Wrestling's "10th Anniversary Super Show" on Saturday, August 5th at the Earl Armstrong Arena in Ottawa. You can get more details here

- This Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view is not sold out, and there are still tickets available in the second and third rows. WWE also emailed out the promo below offering tickets at a discounted price, with $55 seats being over half off at $25:

