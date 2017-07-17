- As noted, Finn Balor recently appeared on Sports Illustrated Now in New York. During his appearance, he named his five favorite wrestling entrances of all time; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels (when he ziplined to the ring at WrestleMania 12), The Undertaker, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Ultimate Warrior.
- This Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view is not sold out, and there are still tickets available in the second and third rows. WWE also emailed out the promo below offering tickets at a discounted price, with $55 seats being over half off at $25:
