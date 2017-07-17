- Talking Smack will no longer air on Tuesday nights following 205 Live. The show premiered on the WWE Network on August 2, 2016 and would air immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. 205 Live premiered on November 29, 2016 and took the 10pm time slot causing Talking Smack to be moved to 11pm ET.

Last week, Talking Smack was #18 of the most watched shows on the WWE Network. It should be noted that the show still often beat 205 Live. While Talking Smack was #18 last week, 205 Live didn't crack the top 20.

Talking Smack will continue to air after SmackDown branded pay-per-views. The post-Money In The Bank edition of Talking Smack on June 18th was the fourth most watched show on the Network that week, while the regular edition of Talking Smack was #11 (205 Live was #12). According to the Sports Illustrated report, McMahon plans to eventually drop the post-PPV Talking Smack shows.

- Kurt Angle will reveal on tonight's RAW the secret that he and Corey Graves have been meeting about over the past few weeks. Angle has said that the secret could cost him his family and his job. Last week's RAW ended with Angle speaking to a mystery person and telling that person that he loves them. There has been a lot of speculation that the storyline could involve Stephanie McMahon or Dixie Carter, leading to a Triple H vs. Kurt Angle match at SummerSlam.

In 2000, Angle, Triple H and Stephanie were involved in a love triangle storyline that ended with Stephanie staying with Triple H. Wrestling Inc. reader @MikeyRovellada sent us the video below from the 2000 storyline that also involved secret phone calls, as seen below:

