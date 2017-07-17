Earlier today, NJPW kicked off its G1 Climax 27 tournament with the first round of matches in Block A. The tournament will run from July 17 until August 13 with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January. You can watch all of the shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi Hirooki Goto defeated Tomohiro Ishii* Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe* Yoshi-Hashi defeated Yuji Nagata

Non-Tournament Matches

* Chaos (Toru Yano and Jado) defeated Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

* Los Ingobernables (Hiromu Takahashi and Evil) defeated Los Ingobernables (Bushi and Sanada)

* Suzuki-Gun (El Desparado, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Chase Owens, and Tama Tonga)

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated David Finlay, Michael Elgin, and Juice Robinson

#G1climax27 in #SAPPORO #G127 #njpw #njpwworld A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Once Day 2 finishes, standings will be added. Here's the next card, which will take place on July 20 at 5:30am ET:

Tournament Matches (Block B)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Kenny Omega

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Toru Yano

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Michael Elgin vs. Tama Tonga

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Juice Robinson

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jado and YOSHI-HASHI vs. BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata, and Togi Makabe vs. Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* Hirai Kawato and Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.

See Also Kenny Omega On If Being A Foreign Talent Makes It More Difficult In NJPW

#ColdSkull #SANADA New Mask!! #njpwworld #njpw #G127 A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

?????????G1????????????"?????"???????????????????? 7.17?????????????????????????!! http://sp.njpw.jp #g127 #njpw A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.