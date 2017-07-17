Sexy Star won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at last night's AAA television taping in Monterrey. It was Star's first match for the promotion since she announced her retirement from pro wrestling last year.

The previous holder of the belt, Taya Valkyrie, ripped the title change on Twitter last night. Taya, who announced her engagement to Johnny Mundo last month, was stripped of the title earlier this month because she used a choke during her No-DQ match with Ayako Hamada months earlier in April when she won the belt.

Taya noted that she was stabbed in the back and threatened to quit the promotion, as seen below:

Laugh my f--king ass offf........: omg ???????????????????? — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Back stabbed to the fullest....again.... not surprised — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

This is complete and utter bulls--t. And this is not a work. https://t.co/KhlEE1KN8Q — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Bye AAA..... have nothing more to say. Good luck in all your future endeavors — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

