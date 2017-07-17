Sexy Star won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at last night's AAA television taping in Monterrey. It was Star's first match for the promotion since she announced her retirement from pro wrestling last year.

The previous holder of the belt, Taya Valkyrie, ripped the title change on Twitter last night. Taya, who announced her engagement to Johnny Mundo last month, was stripped of the title earlier this month because she used a choke during her No-DQ match with Ayako Hamada months earlier in April when she won the belt.

Taya noted that she was stabbed in the back and threatened to quit the promotion, as seen below:





@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.