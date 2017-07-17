Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his big storyline reveal.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam challenger to be determined

* Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world

* Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw

* The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies

* Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?

* Big Cass has a big problem with Big Show

