- WWE's latest Top 10 video above looks at creative cheaters. Eddie Guerrero throwing a chair at Mr. Kennedy, causing the referee to think Kennedy had used it to award the match to Guerrero, topped the list. Also featured are The Rock using taped remarks from Mankind to win their "I Quit" match, Kurt Angle using his brother to defeat The Undertaker and the Bella Twins using "twin magic."

WWE announced today that it has selected Lagardère Sports as its international sponsorship sales agency. From their press release:

As part of the new relationship, the global sports marketing agency will leverage its sponsorship expertise and worldwide sales network to develop the partnership portfolio for the global media and entertainment company in all international regions, except China. As part of this, Lagardère Sports will provide WWE with global sponsorship support and analysis, a custom international sponsorship sales approach and lead on the ground sales efforts. Lagardère Sports is a full-service sports marketing agency with more than 50 years' experience and a robust network with offices in more than 70 cities and 1,600 employees globally. The agency is one of the leading marketers of sports rights and has relationships with more than 60,000 rights-holders, brands, hospitality clients and broadcasters globally. Lagardère Sports also has relationships with more than 100 European football clubs, three FIFA associations, and several major U.S. professional sports leagues.

- Paige and Alberto El Patron made their first public appearance following their domestic dispute at the Orlando airport last week. PWInsider posted the video above of the couple at a soccer game on Sunday:

Reader Victoria Gonzales sent along this video of @PrideOfMexico & @RealPaigeWWE at soccer game in San Antonio today. pic.twitter.com/rQq0vvkKaQ — PWInsider.com (@PWInsidercom) July 17, 2017

