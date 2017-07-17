Thanks to Denny Belcher for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Tallahassee, Florida:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Sin Cara and American Alpha defeated Epico, Aiden English and Erick Rowan

* Rusev defeated Zack Ryder

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango and The New Day

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

