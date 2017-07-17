Thanks to Denny Belcher for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Tallahassee, Florida:
* Sin Cara and American Alpha defeated Epico, Aiden English and Erick Rowan
* Rusev defeated Zack Ryder
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango and The New Day
* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over WWE United States Champion AJ Styles
