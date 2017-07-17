- WWE posted this video looking at stills from the recent bikini photo shoot with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.
- Rusev tweeted the following on next Sunday's Flag Match against John Cena at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view:
Next Sunday. #WWEBattleground I raise this flag in the middle of the ring in the historic city of Philadelphia. Come and be part of it. pic.twitter.com/W6uqdIIwQa— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 16, 2017
I had a tank @JohnCena has this ! #BATTLEGROUND #FlagMatch pic.twitter.com/6djc3oMo4b— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 13, 2017
