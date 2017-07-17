- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, Finn Balor and others discussing the recent trip to Tokyo, Japan. They also show footage of Cesaro & Sheamus playing rugby with school kids in Tokyo.
- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from Nashville will feature the big mystery reveal in the ongoing storyline with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. There will also be a post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network. The WWE Hall of Famer just tweeted the following on tonight's announcement:
The announcement I make in 10 hours on Monday Night Raw will change my life and career 4ever. Be sure to tune in tonight. #RawGM @WWE— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 17, 2017
