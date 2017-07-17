Alberto El Patron has been stripped of the WAW Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship. The title is the top belt of the World Association of Wrestling, which is owned by Ricky Knight, the real-life father of El Patron's girlfriend Paige.

Below is the official statement regarding the title:

The WAW Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship has been declared vacant at last night's Academy Show in Costessey, following a unanimous decision by the WAW Championship Committee. The WAWCC's decision was announced by Zak Knight but no information was revealed regarding the crowning of a new champion. Since the announcement several individuals have announced their desire to compete for the title. Both European Heavyweight Champion Robin Lekime and British Heavyweight Champion Aaron Sharp have already revealed their desire to add more gold to their repertoire, as well as former World Heavyweight Champion Brad Slayer and former European Heavyweight Champion King Kendo. With four of WAW's top competitors already eyeing up the most prestigious title will anyone else step forward in the hope of gaining public support? A 32 man tournament has been announced to determine a new Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion over the course of the rest of 2017 with the final taking place at Epic Studios, Norwich in December. The entrants into this tournament will be deliberated by the WAWCC over the coming weeks before brackets are announced.

It's of note that Alberto isn't even mentioned in the statement. This comes more than a week after an incident between El Patron and Paige at the Orlando International Airport.

See Also Jeff Jarrett On If Alberto El Patron Is Still GFW World Heavyweight Champion Following Suspension

Paige's brother, Zak, stated on Facebook he's worried about his sister and accused El Patron of domestic battery. El Patron is currently suspended indefinitely from Global Force Wrestling.

While no criminal charges have been filed, Alberto El Patron was detained by police just over one week ago at the Orlando International Airport. There have been varying accounts of what happened but recordings released by TMZ seem to indicate some type of domestic incident.

A witness told Heavy.com that the couple were arguing on the airport tram system, with Paige screaming at El Patron that he had been doing cocaine for "two days straight" and she called him abusive. There were also claims El Patron smelled like alcohol.

Antony Copland contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.