- Above is a preview for tonight's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with Mark Henry talking to WWE Hall of Famers The Godfather and Ron Simmons. The former Nation of Domination members receive gag gifts and a message from former partner The Rock.
- Vince McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following on The Mae Young Classic after the final night of tapings on Friday.
32 competitors from 13 countries. Get ready @WWEUniverse for the #MaeYoungClassic. pic.twitter.com/RnDlbG1VWQ— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 14, 2017
Couldn't be more proud of these 32 women...— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2017
...and couldn't be more excited for you all to see it. #MaeYoungClassic #RESPECT
