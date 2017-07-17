- ROH announced that Cody Rhodes will defend the ROH World Championship against NJPW star Sanada on Day 2 of the "War Of The Worlds U.K." tour on Saturday, August 19th in Liverpool, England. You can get more details here.
- As noted, The Young Bucks have been taking some shots at The Revival lately and even joked that The Revival were to blame for Nick Jackson's backpack being stolen in Japan, which contained his passport. The whole ordeal ended up costing Nick around $4000. Dash of The Revival responded, tweeting:
Got a used passport and old backpack for sale. Asking $4000 OBO.— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 16, 2017
