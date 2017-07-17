- ROH announced that Cody Rhodes will defend the ROH World Championship against NJPW star Sanada on Day 2 of the "War Of The Worlds U.K." tour on Saturday, August 19th in Liverpool, England. You can get more details here.

- Speaking of the War of the Worlds U.K. tour, FITE TV will be the exclusive digital PPV broadcast platform for War of the Worlds UK - Liverpool on Saturday August 19th at 1:00PM EDT live from Liverpool, England. The event will be available in the United States and Canada only on the FITE app, FITE.tv and on FITE through ROHWrestling.com at a $19.99 price point.

- As noted, The Young Bucks have been taking some shots at The Revival lately and even joked that The Revival were to blame for Nick Jackson's backpack being stolen in Japan, which contained his passport. The whole ordeal ended up costing Nick around $4000. Dash of The Revival responded, tweeting:

Got a used passport and old backpack for sale. Asking $4000 OBO.



Forever

The

Revival — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 16, 2017

