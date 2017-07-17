- Above is a new Hefty ad featuring John Cena and his mother, Carol. In the spot, Cena's mother joins him in the grocery aisle to deter a shopper from buying a Wimpy trash bag. While John tries to reason with the unsuspecting shopper, his mom gets physical to suggest Hefty Ultra Strong bags as a better option.

For today only, you can save 30% off all orders at WWEShop.com by using code SAVE30 at checkout. This sale excludes title belts and WWE 2K18 and expires Monday, July 17th at 11:59 PST.

- Alexa Bliss posted the photo below on Instagram over the weekend. In the photo, she referred to herself and Nia Jax as "Team Rude."

#Repost @wwe ??? #TeamRude strikes again! #WWELexington

A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

