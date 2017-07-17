- Above is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle arriving to RAW in Nashville for tonight's big announcement. Angle has no comments for the cameras as he's saving his announcement for tonight. As noted, there will be a post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network as well.
- As seen below, Triple H announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Rochester, NY, St. Catharine's, Ontario and Toronto for September. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Be a part of the #NXTRoadTrip in#NXTRochester 9/7#NXTStCatharines 9/8#NXTToronto 9/9— Triple H (@TripleH) July 17, 2017
Tickets on sale Friday at 10am ET!#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/1sTAl8cPGk
