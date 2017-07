Source: PWInsider

PWInsider reports that the Hardys will face The Revival on tonight's episode of RAW. They also added that there will be an angle to setup a match between Sasha Banks and Bayley next week, with the winner facing Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship.

As noted, Dean Ambrose is scheduled to open tonight's show. The main event will feature Samoa Joe facing Roman Reigns with the winner facing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

