- Above is another Hefty spot featuring John Cena. In the ad, Cena explains the benefits of Hefty Ultra Strong strength and savings to three infatuated women in the grocery aisle. While the women flirt with him, their unknowing husbands are left impatiently waiting at the front of the store.

- Speaking of Cena, with World Emoji Day you can get your Cena emoji by using #JohnCena, #FindYourGrit and #AmericanGrit.

- At least one person was happy with WWE dropping Talking Smack on Tuesday nights. Kevin Owens applauded WWE for dropping the show, as seen below:

If true, I applaud @WWE's initiative to cancel #TalkingSmack and to no longer give @ReneeYoungWWE and @WWEDanielBryan's nonsense a platform. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 17, 2017

