- WWE caught up with Samoa Joe as he entered the arena to ask how he was feeling before his match against Roman Reigns, with the winner getting Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Joe responded:

"How am I feeling? I'm feeling like I'm participating in an unnecessary exercise. It's alright. I'm going to run through Roman, one more time. Then Brock, I'm coming to finish what I started at SummerSlam."

- As noted, Kevin Owens was quite happy that Talking Smack had been cancelled and Renee Young responded to him shortly after. Owens lost the U.S. Title to Styles at a live event in Madison Square Garden.

Wow. I'm so glad @AJStylesOrg beat you for the US title. Burn. On. You. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 17, 2017

See Also Former WWE Champion Negotiating To Return, Also In Talks With GFW

- Via his Instagram, Kurt Angle talked again about his upcoming announcement on tonight's show. To end last week's episode, Angle spoke to someone on the phone and told them he was going to reveal who they were this week. In the caption, Angle wrote:

"I can't believe I'm about to make an announcement that will change my life forever. Coming up tonight on Monday Night Raw!"

I can't believe I'm about to make an announcement that will change my life forever. Coming up tonight on Monday Night Raw! #RawGM A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.