- This week's WWE SmackDown will feature Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. As noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be bringing the Punjabi Prison structure to SmackDown this week. Above is a promo for the show.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Nashville for this week's Main Event episode:

* R-Truth vs. Curt Hawkins

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Below is a look at John Cena and other WWE Superstars at ESPN's ESPY Awards last week. The video also has footage of Stephanie McMahon being honored with a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award.

It was a memorable week for all involved at the @ESPYs and Sports Humanitarian Awards... pic.twitter.com/vP1WhvijF6 — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017

