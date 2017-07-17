The mystery storyline with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle progressed on tonight's RAW as Angle announced that Jason Jordan of American Alpha is his long lost son. Jordan is now a member of the RAW brand.
Angle noted that WWE and his family support him in making the announcement. The segment ended with he and Jordan sharing an emotional embrace in the middle of the ring.
Below are photos and video from the segment:
