- Above is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The match will see Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka do battle to earn a SummerSlam shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

- As noted, Angle announced on tonight's RAW that his "long lost son" is none other than American Alpha's Jason Jordan. We have more details and video from the segment at this link. Jordan's partner Chad Gable took to Twitter and tweeted the following after the storyline reveal:

Ummmmm..... what? — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017

