- This week's WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss take a loss to Bayley for the second week in a row. In the Fallout video above, Nia Jax and Bliss brush the loss off when Mike Rome approaches with questions. Bliss says Bayley has failed every time and she's still the champion. Jax comes back and calls Rome a nerd before walking off.

- Jason Jordan tweeted the following after being revealed as the "long lost son" of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on this week's RAW:

I am proud to be Gold-Blooded!! — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 18, 2017

