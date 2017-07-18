Renee Young interviewed RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his "long lost son" Jason Jordan on the WWE Network after RAW went off the air this week. Photos and video from the interview can be seen below.

Jordan revealed that he hired a private investigator to track his parents down when he found out he was adopted. He then found his birth mother, who told him his father was Angle.

Jordan said he was grateful for the support from everyone but most importantly he's grateful for the unconditional love he's received from his parents. Jordan called it an amazing night on RAW and regarding his new spot on the RAW roster, Jordan said he can find success on his own and he does not want special treatment because his "dad" is Angle.

"I don't want any preferential treatment. I'm very proud of who my dad is, but I got this on my own." - @JasonJordanJJ on joining #RAW... pic.twitter.com/ATpUc43HlX — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 18, 2017

