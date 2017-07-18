- Above is video of Braun Strowman returning to WWE television following being attacked in an ambulance at WWE Great Balls Of Fire last week. Strowman interfered in the main event between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. The ensuing brawl resulted in Strowman taking out both men and standing tall to end the show.

- With the Reigns vs. Joe match on RAW tonight - which was supposed to result in the winner facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam - ending in a no-contest, Kurt Angle revealed during his post-RAW interview that he will announce next week who will face Lesnar at SummerSlam.

- In the video below, The Revival react to beating The Hardy Boyz on RAW tonight. Dawson said that they proved to the world that they are the top guys, while Dash said that no one will outwit or outhit them.

