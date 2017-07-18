- As seen on RAW tonight, WWE did not change the color of the ring ropes for the two Cruiserweight matches on the show. WWE had been changing the color of the ring ropes to purple for Cruiserweight matches since the division launched last year. The WWE still kept the purple house lights and the purple Cruiserweight logo on the ring apron for both matches.

- As noted, Chad Gable posted the tweet below after it was revealed on tonight's show that his former American Alpha tag team partner Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle's long-lost son:

Ummmmm..... what? — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan responded to Gable's tweet, writing:

Don't worry, son, you'll find out who your REAL father is next week on #SmackdownLive... oh wait, did I give it away by calling you son? https://t.co/ukjDKkupl5 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 18, 2017

