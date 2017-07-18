- As noted, next week's WWE RAW from Washington, DC will feature Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match after Samson smashed his guitar over Balor's head on this week's show. In the Fallout video above, Samson ignores a question from Mike Rome and kisses what's left of his guitar.
- Speaking of Braun's return on last night's RAW, he tweeted the following after crashing the main event:
I don't care who you are get out of my way or end up like the rest!!! #EveryoneWillFall #ImNotFinished— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 18, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.