CM Punk was recently asked during an appearance on ESPN Radio out of Chicago, IL if there was any part of him that misses professional wrestling.

"Not at all," the former WWE Champion said to ESPN Radio Chicago (h/t Wrestling Observer Newsletter).

Punk revealed WWE has sent lawyers and people by proxy after him because they're mad he "called them on their BS." One example of this is WWE senior ringside physician Dr. Chris Amann suing Punk for defamation over comments he made on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014. Cabana was a co-defendant in the suit.

Punk (0-1) stated he hasn't spoken to UFC president Dana White in several months but he wants to fight again. Punk believes he'll know what is next for him in another month or two.

CM Punk, 38, left WWE suddenly after Royal Rumble 2014. He went on to sign a multi-fight contract with the UFC that was announced in December 2014. His fighting debut took place last September, where he lost to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2:14.

He has continued to train at Roufusport under the direction of Duke Roufus. Dana White is on record as to saying Punk is probably not going to fight in the UFC again.

