- As seen on last night's RAW, Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan was his long-lost son. Fans had some fun on Wikipedia with the storyline, updating both men's personal bios to include each other. As of this writing, they were changed back.

WWE kind of spoiled the Angle - Jordan reveal to the crowd who came in early at last night's RAW. WWE displayed the American Alpha logo on the screen as fans were entering the arena, as seen below:

#wweraw A post shared by Barbie (@barbiebabs_) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.